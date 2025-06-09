[Photo: FILE]

Fiji is setting out a new direction for national development, with the launch of key policies and strategic documents aimed at addressing population changes, workforce shortages and improving government performance.

The package brings together national frameworks designed to guide development planning, strengthen institutions and ensure resources are directed towards the country’s changing needs.

The Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says national development must deliver real improvements in people’s lives, rather than remain focused on plans and policies.

“National development must be planned for the people, delivered through capable institutions, and measured by the difference it makes in people’s lives.”

Article continues after advertisement

The package includes Fiji’s National Population Policy, the National Strategic Human Resource Plan 2027–2031 and the Ministry of Strategic Planning, National Development and Statistics Strategic Plan 2026–2030.

The frameworks are expected to strengthen population planning, address critical skills shortages and improve coordination across government.

Rabuka says the real challenge now is turning these policies into action, with clear responsibilities, adequate funding and measurable outcomes.

“Today’s launch marks an important beginning, but the real work starts now.”

The government has also allocated four million dollars in the 2027 National Budget for the Population and Housing Census, which will provide important data for future planning and public investment.

Rabuka says the success of the country’s development plans will depend on strong partnerships between government, the private sector, development partners and communities.