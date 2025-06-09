Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji is seeking urgent support from development partners to tackle its escalating HIV crisis and severe dry spell.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the challenges require additional expertise and coordinated action, as the Government looks to strengthen its response.

Speaking at the Development Partner Roundtable in Suva today, Rabuka says the HIV crisis is being driven by unsafe injecting drug use, with almost half of those who started HIV

treatment in 2024 being people who inject drugs.

“The urgency of this work is underscored by Fiji’s rapidly escalating HIV crisis. Unsafe injecting drug use has emerged as a major driver of transmission.”

Rabuka says the drug and HIV crises cannot be treated separately, stressing that enforcement alone will not resolve the problem.

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“But the scale and pace of this crisis demand additional expertise, resources and sustained cooperation. With the support of our development partners, we can strengthen frontline services, improve the evidence available to decision-makers and reach vulnerable communities more effectively.”

The Prime Minister also confirmed the Government is introducing emergency measures to address the severe El Niño-related drought, including redeploying assets to reduce its

effects.

The meeting also presented three investment-ready project including the redevelopment of the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, the Nadi Flood Alleviation Project and the proposed

Rokobili trans-shipment port.

Rabuka adds the Government cannot address these growing challenges alone and is calling for stronger partnerships to deliver practical results.