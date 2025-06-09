[Photo: FILE]

Fiji’s history of four coups, three of which were led by the military, has been highlighted as a major reason for the need to strengthen accountability within the Republic of Fiji Military Forces.

RFMF Senior Legal Officer Stephanie Dunn describes the proposed RFMF Bill as an opportunity to change the country’s history and rebuild public confidence in the military institution.

The legislation establishes clear requirements for when the military can step in, how long it can remain involved and the decisions that must be made before it is deployed.

“We are a small country that has had four coups, of which three were led by the military. That is the perception we are trying to change. And one way of making that change is ensuring that our acts or legislation that govern us reflect this. It’s to ensure that those that continue to be in power in this key institution will be able to answer to the people instead of the people answering to them.”

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Dunn says the proposed bill also provides safeguards around the military’s involvement in national security and assistance to civilian authorities.

Clear legal boundaries are considered essential to ensuring military powers are exercised responsibly and in accordance with the law.

The legislation is expected to strengthen democratic principles and ensure greater public accountability within the military.

Meanwhile, the proposed RFMF Bill 2026 is part of wider legislative reforms currently under consultation by the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

The RFMF is currently governed by the RFMF Act of 1949 and the British Army Act of 1955, both of which are now undergoing review.

The consultation is aimed at reviewing and amending the existing legislation through the proposed RFMF Bill 2026 and the Military Justice Bill.

The reforms seek to modernise the legal framework governing the military, including its responsibilities, operations and accountability.