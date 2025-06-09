[Source: File]

Boxing Commission of Fiji chairman Eroni Loganimoce says increasing female participation remains a priority for the commission as it continues efforts to grow women’s boxing in the country.

While only one women’s contest features on this Saturday’s Island Boxing Promotion card in Ba, Loganimoce says the commission is committed to ensuring female fighters receive regular opportunities to compete.

“We have about four women boxers, but in every programme we will try to see that they take part, at least two bouts for the ladies to be included.”

The comments come ahead of the promotion at AD Patel College, where Fiji’s Unaisi Natarova will face New Zealand’s Shyah Hale in the night’s sole women’s bout.

Article continues after advertisement

Loganimoce believes consistent exposure is important for the development of female fighters and hopes more women will be encouraged to take up the sport in the future.

The Boxing Commission has identified women’s boxing as a key growth area and is looking to work with promoters and clubs to increase participation and opportunities at future events.

The Island Boxing Promotion will be held this Saturday at AD Patel College in Ba and will be available live on Viti+ Pay-Per-View for $79 FJD in Fiji and $159 FJD for overseas viewers.