[Source: Reuters]

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is disbanding a police unit criticized for using excessive force against ‌protesters in favor of a new “civilian-led approach” to large public demonstrations, he announced on Monday.

Mamdani promised in his election campaign last year to disband the police department’s Strategic Response Group, a decade-old anti-terrorism unit that has faced legal challenges for its rough tactics at street protests, including the use ​of pepper spray by armed officers in riot gear and mass arrests.

In the joint announcement alongside New York City Police ​Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Mamdani said he is creating a new civilian-led group called the Community Dialogue ⁠and De-escalation Division, whose members would be unarmed and would not have arrest powers.

At the New York Police Department, he said ​the disbanded SRG unit would be replaced in part by a new unit called the Patrol Support Division, which he said would ​police protests differently.

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“New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat,” the mayor said in a statement.

The SRG was rebuked in a 2023 legal settlement after New York Attorney General Letitia James, the New York Civil ​Liberties Union and others sued over excessive force against protesters, journalists and legal observers during protests against police violence in the ​summer of 2020.

The NYCLU and other civil rights groups cautiously welcomed Mamdani’s announcement, while expressing concern that the new Patrol Support Division might end ‌up a ⁠rebranding of the SRG, not a disbanding.

The Legal Aid Society, the city’s largest public defender’s office, on Monday commended the disbanding of “one of the NYPD’s most notorious units” in a statement, but said the new unit “will require vigilant oversight to ensure that the SRG’s tactics are not repeated.”

The NYCLU said it will be “monitoring this new unit closely, including for compliance with our 2023 settlement with ​the City.”