[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Unregistered and non-compliant vehicles, including go-karts, must stay off public roads, with the Land Transport Authority warning that road safety cannot be compromised for recreational activities or vehicle testing.

The warning follows concerns over go-karts recently seen and filmed being driven on public roads.

LTA says public roads are not testing grounds for vehicles that have not met the required safety, registration and compliance standards.

The Authority stresses that the rules apply to all vehicles, regardless of their size or purpose, including those used for recreational or experimental activities.

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Vehicle owners are being reminded that restricted or unapproved vehicles must remain off public roads until they meet all legal requirements.

LTA says it will continue monitoring illegal vehicle use and is urging the public to report unsafe activities through its established reporting channels.