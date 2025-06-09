[Photo Credit: ENews]

Phil Collins made his first major public appearance in months at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 14, using the assistance of two canes during the evening.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame marked another day in paradise for Phil Collins fans.

After all, the beloved rocker made an ultra-rare public appearance for the Nov. 14 induction ceremony in Los Angeles, marking his first major event since May amid his ongoing health challenges.

For the occasion—which saw Collins inducted as a solo member, having previously been included as part of Genesis 2010—the 75-year-old walked the carpet in an elegant black suit which he paired with a white button-down shirt, the collar of which he left loose, and with the assistance of two wooden canes.

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Collins was joined for the evening by three of his five children; Joely Collins, 54, whom he shares with ex-wife Andrea Bertorelli; Lily Collins, 37, whom he shares with ex-wife Jill Tavelman; and Nicholas Collins, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Orianne Cevey. (The drummer is also dad to Simon Collins, 50, with Bertorelli and Matthew Collins, 22, with Cevey.)

In fact, during his speech on stage, Collins proved there will always be gratitude in his heart for his former wives, reserving a special shoutout for them.

“They loved me through the years, but more importantly, they have given me five great children,” he said, per USA Today. “They are incredibly talented, and I made life tough for them growing up. But they have turned into such wonderful human beings. I love them to death.”

The “Son of Man” artist—who in recent years has been navigating challenges with his kidneys, nerves and spine, in addition to type-2 diabetes—also took a moment to address his health after first taking to the stage.

And he thanked his longtime assistant Lindsay Evans for helping his health get back on track.

As he put it, “I’m a well man now.”

As for his musical legacy, Collins is still thanking his lucky stars for everything that has come his way.

“I’ve really been just very, very lucky,” he said. ” I grew up just wanting to play the drums. That’s all I wanted to do. Everything else has been a very happy accident.”

And when it comes to his future, and whether that includes a return to the stage, Collins teased there might be something in the air for fans.

“You haven’t heard the last of me,” he noted, “I can promise you that.”