[Photo: FILE]

OraSoil is urging the Ministry of Agriculture, Waterways and Sugar Industry to include locally produced washed cocopeat in its El Niño support initiatives to help growers retain soil moisture and make better use of available water.

The call follows the Ministry’s announcement of six response initiatives, including soil-moisture conservation, climate-resilient planting materials, irrigation, and household food security.

It also comes as the Fiji Meteorological Service forecasts below-normal rainfall across the country through to January 2027, reinforcing the need for practical water-management measures.

Founder and Managing Director Claire Benson says OraSoil, already a government supplier, produces washed cocopeat from coconut husks in Savusavu for use in seedlings, containers, raised beds, and nurseries.

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Benson says cocopeat is already widely used in commercial horticulture in Australia and New Zealand, and has been proven in the Pacific to improve plant survival and growth.

She adds that instead of importing cocopeat from overseas, producing it locally creates jobs, builds processing skills, and generates income opportunities in coconut-growing communities, particularly for women.