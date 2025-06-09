[Pic:Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians head coach Jake White believes his side can make a noticeable improvement when they face Italy in this weekend’s Nations Championship clash, following their loss to Ireland.

White, who has been in the role for just a month, says he is still learning about the squad and assessing how best to use its strengths.

He says at this stage he doesn’t know who can stop mauls, who can open the game up, and which halfback can kick tactically but looking at yesterday’s game, this week we’ll see the difference.

However, White says the Ireland match had given him useful information and expresses confidence that Fiji will be better prepared for Italy.

Article continues after advertisement

The former Springboks coach also highlighted a recurring concern, which is that Fiji’s performances can drop away in the second half, with the team often conceding tries in the final 20 minutes.

White says the coaching staff must determine what is behind that pattern.

He says possible factors may include players’ fitness, the time they have spent together, their cohesion, or their confidence in sticking to the game plan.

White’s remarks suggest that the Ireland defeat will be part of a broader assessment as Fiji prepare for Italy. Improving their ability to maintain intensity, execute under pressure and finish strongly will be central to the team’s response this weekend.

Fiji takes on Italy at 4:30am on Sunday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.