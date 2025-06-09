[Photo: Fiji Met Services/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Tropical Cyclone Xavier has intensified to a Category Three system and continues to affect the Northern Cook Islands.

The system is packing sustained winds of up to 65 knots (120 km/hr), with gusts reaching 90 knots (170 km/hr).

TC Xavier is forecast to further intensify and is likely to reach Category Four within the next 24 hours.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system remains under close monitoring as it continues to develop and track across the region.

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However, it stresses that there is currently no direct tropical cyclone threat to Fiji.

As the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre Nadi, the Fiji Met closely monitors the system’s movement, intensity and potential impacts across the Pacific.

The public is encouraged to stay informed and follow official updates from the Fiji Met as the situation develops.