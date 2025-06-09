Olympic gold medallist Semi Kunatani is returning to the McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s as a tournament ambassador.

He will also be inducted into Sigatoka’s Rugbytown Walk of Fame.

Kunatani is the 22nd inductee, joining New Zealand rugby great Christian Cullen and England World Cup winner Rachael Burford as an ambassador for the 2027 tournament.

The Coral Coast 7s runs from January 14 to 16 at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

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Kunatani’s connection to the tournament goes back to 2011, when he played for the Navosa Warriors. Two years later, he helped Yamacia win the title.

His performances caught the eye of then Fiji coach Benjamin Ryan, earning Kunatani a place in the national sevens team. He later helped Fiji win its first Olympic medal—gold in rugby sevens at the 2016 Rio Games.

Organisers say Kunatani’s return is a chance to celebrate his journey and inspire emerging players.

The 15th edition of the tournament will feature local and international teams, with free admission throughout.