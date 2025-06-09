National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad [Source: NFP / Facebook]

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad has declined Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka’s invitation to rejoin Cabinet, citing his party’s opposition to the rushed constitution amendment process driven by the People’s Alliance.

Earlier today, Secretary to Cabinet Samuela Moce conveyed the Prime Minister’s invitation for Professor Prasad to be sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Employment, Productivity and Workplace Relations at State House at 11 am tomorrow.

In a response delivered to Moce this afternoon, Professor Prasad stated that returning to Cabinet would be pointless given the NFP’s stance on the constitution process.

He added that he would have accepted the offer if the amendment process was deferred until after the general election, allowing the government to focus entirely on pressing issues such as the drought, HIV, and fiscal challenges.