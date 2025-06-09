[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Teachers, traditional knowledge holders, and community leaders in Totoya have gathered to co-design environmental education resources rooted in the island’s traditions and natural heritage.

Delivered by Conservation International with support from the New Zealand Government and the Global Environment Facility, the training programme blends traditional knowledge with modern conservation teaching.

Twenty-five participants took part in workshops to develop local learning materials, before piloting activities like traditional weaving and island modelling with 45 students and 26 community members across four villages.

Totoya District School Head Teacher Jone Draunidalo says the school will begin rolling out the hands-on lessons next year.

Students also boarded the traditional sailing canoe Uto ni Yalo, learning the fundamentals of navigation and maritime heritage from the crew.

Conservation International’s Pacific Regional Project Manager Catherina Bolinga says grounding learning materials in local culture helps nurture the next generation of environmental stewards.

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Lessons from Totoya will now be combined with similar initiatives from Moala District and Suva to create practical environmental education modules for schools and communities across Fiji.