[Photo: FILE]

Cabinet has endorsed the Fiji Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Master Plan to improve access to safe, reliable water and sanitation for rural and maritime communities.

Developed by the Department of Water and Sewerage with technical support from UNICEF, the Plan provides a long-term framework to tackle ageing infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, uneven service delivery, and growing climate risks.

It outlines an estimated investment of $2.139 billion through to 2050.

Key priorities include upgrading water infrastructure, improving sanitation, maintaining rural systems, boosting climate resilience, and encouraging community participation.

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The Plan will also strengthen coordination, monitoring, and data management so funding reaches the communities with the greatest needs.

The government says the move reflects its commitment to protecting public health and delivering sustainable water and sanitation services across Fiji.