[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Police Force is urging members of the public to report criminal activities early, warning that failure to speak up can allow minor issues to escalate into more serious offences.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says maintaining law and order should not be left to police alone, calling for stronger cooperation between communities and law enforcement.

He says the public must move away from shifting blame to authorities and instead work together to address the underlying causes of crime.

“We need to change the mindset and move away from always shifting the blame when the solution to crime and social ills lie within our communities.”

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Tudravu says the Police Force remains committed to following proper investigative procedures, with evidence playing a critical role in ensuring justice is served.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Kasiano Vusonilawe, says police have noted cases of under-reporting and are encouraging the public to report concerns before situations get out of control.

“We would rather have it reported when the issues are small rather than getting to see that things are out of control and then we get it to our attention.”

Vusonilawe says reports made through other stakeholders are also welcome, provided the information is brought to the attention of police.

The Police Force is now calling on communities and stakeholders to strengthen their partnership with law enforcement to prevent crime and improve public safety.