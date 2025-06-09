[Source: File]

Former Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and FIJI Water Flying Fijians halfback Peni Matawalu is making a strong case for selection in Fiji’s squad for the Dubai Sevens, according to national men’s coach Osea Kolinisau.

Matawalu is part of an extended training squad, with the final team for Dubai set to be announced on Thursday.

Kolinisau says the veteran playmaker has brought valuable leadership and experience to the camp.

“It’s good to have Peni in the squad. The experience he brings and the leadership he brings. You cannot buy experience.”

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The coach was particularly impressed with Matawalu’s defensive efforts and communication during recent outings.

“Peni is very solid in defence. We had a look at him in Australia and he did well, especially on the defensive part and his communication around the park with the boys.”

Kolinisau says Matawalu’s return from Australia with the side has been a positive addition as Fiji continues to build towards the World Sevens Series opener.

“It’s good to see him come back from Australia. Hopefully he’ll play well for us. It’s something I’ve liked, having Peni in the squad because of the experience he has.”

The Fiji men’s and women’s sevens squads will depart for Dubai later this week, with the final travelling squad expected to be confirmed on Thursday.