[Photo: FILE]

Most fruits and vegetables are abundant in supply; however, their quality and appearance are hindering sales. Vendors say they are exploring alternative ways to preserve their produce by keeping it in coolers and shaded environments to maintain its freshness.

For Wati Takayawa, a market vendor who sells pandanus leaves in the Suva market, the weather has allowed her time to prepare her pandanus leaves business. This will help create smooth leaves that will attract customers.

“Many are saying that the weather is hot; however, I am thankful for the weather that’s being provided”.

However, another Market Vendor, Laiseana Marama, shared that the weather impacted the freshness of her produce, saying that it has impacted her sales due to the results of its appearance.

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“Although the fruits I sell have ripened, the appearance is something that’s made customers reconsider purchasing it”.

Marama adds that despite her sales challenges, the weather is also something that is challenging people’s daily health.

She says the weather has made it challenging for customers and vendors to carry out their daily work.