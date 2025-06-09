Fiji Men's basketball team with the Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru.

Basketball Fiji has officially confirmed its final 12-member Men’s National Basketball Team squad for the Second Round of the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 Pre-Qualifiers, as Fiji prepares to take on Asia’s basketball nations in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

The competition will run from 23 November to 1 December 2026, with Group F matches hosted at the MBank Arena in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

Fiji secured its place in the Second Round after a successful Round 1 campaign, overcoming limited preparation to qualify for the next stage.

The team will now look to build on that experience as it prepares for another important international challenge, with the opportunity to progress further in the FIBA Asia Cup 2029 qualification pathway.

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FINAL 12-MEMBER SQUAD

1. Jordan Lum Kon

2. Hayden Carr

3. Filimone Waqabaca

4. Zecharaiah Tuivanuavou

5. Tyrone McLennan

6. Orisi Naivalurua

7. Gabriel Tuivanuavou

8. Nikhil Peters

9. Adrial Tuivanuavou

10. Isaac Sewabu

11. Ioane Naivalurua

12. Joshua Fox

Non-Travelling Reserves:

• Joshua Motufaga