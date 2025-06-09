[Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will face a stern test against Italy in the Nations Championship this Sunday.

Fiji won all of its own scrum feeds against Ireland but gave away several of its 10 penalties at scrum time. Italy, meanwhile, put Argentina under pressure with a powerful scrum, although its lineout struggled.

The defensive figures also favour Italy. Fiji completed 74 percent of its tackles, while Italy managed 83 percent.

Fiji made 146 tackles and missed 38; Italy completed 178 and missed 28.

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National head coach Jake White believes his side can show clear improvement against Italy.

Having been in the role for only a month, White says he is still learning about the squad and how best to use its strengths.

“I don’t know yet who can stop mauls, who can open the game up, and which halfback can kick tactically,” White said. “But looking at Sunday’s game, we’ll see the difference.”

White says the Ireland match provided valuable information and is confident Fiji will be better prepared for the challenge.

Fiji takes on Italy at 4:30 am Sunday. The match will be shown live on FBC