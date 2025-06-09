Source: NFP / Facebook

The National Federation Party is seeking a stronger mandate at the next General Election, saying its limited influence in the current coalition government has prevented it from delivering on key priorities in health, education and the economy.

Newly appointed Deputy Party Leader Lenora Qereqetabua says the party wants to become the biggest player in the next government so it can have greater influence over decisions and set the national agenda.

Qereqetabua says NFP has learnt from its experience in government, where its five votes in the 14-member coalition were not enough to advance policies it believed were important for the country.

She adds that this made it difficult for the party to separate its position from that of the wider government when there were differences in policy.

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“My vision for Fiji begins with three essential responsibilities: fixing health, fixing education and fixing the economy. There is nothing novel about these priorities.”

She says the next government must focus on the everyday struggles facing families, including the rising cost of living, education opportunities, healthcare and employment.

She also points to the drought, drug addiction and increasing HIV cases, saying these issues deserve greater attention than political drama.

Qereqetabua is calling on voters not to stay away from the polls, stressing that their votes will determine which party has the influence to deliver meaningful change.

She says NFP wants to build a Fiji where every community shares in prosperity and people can see improvements in their daily lives.