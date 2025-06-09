[Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says Former Deputy Prime Minister and National Federation Party leader Professor Biman Prasad did not decline his offer to return to Cabinet.

He made the comments in response to questions over the return of Prasad who had stepped down from Cabinet while facing court proceedings, where he was later acquitted.

The PM had said Prasad did not say no to his offer to return to Cabinet, instead, the NFP leader had proposed a condition.

He says Prasad wanted the amendment process to continue beyond the next general election, following public consultations.

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However, Rabuka says the Government is committed to completing the process.

“The bill must be dealt with in this parliament.”

Rabuka says amending the Constitution was a commitment made to voters in the Government’s election manifesto and he insists the proposed Constitution Amendment Bill must be dealt with before the next general election.