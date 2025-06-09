[Source: File]

Fiji Police Soccer is sending a strong message to its traditional rivals, the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, ahead of their upcoming football showdown, declaring it is ready to defend its winning record.

Police Soccer assistant manager Avinesh Dutt says the team is well prepared and determined to showcase its talent when the two sides meet.

Dutt says the squad brings together current Fiji national representatives and district-level players, giving Police a strong mix of experience and talent.

“We are telling the Army team to be ready because we are super ready. We are here to showcase our talent.”

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He is also encouraging the public to turn up and watch some of the country’s national representatives in action, as Police looks to maintain its dominance over Army.

Dutt says the management has made its expectations clear to the players, with victory remaining the team’s only objective.

While he remained tight-lipped about the secret behind Police’s success over the past eight years, he says the team will let its performance do the talking.

Meanwhile, Dutt is calling on the Police family, supporters and members of the public to come out in numbers and rally behind the team.

Police will meet Army on Thursday at Buckhurst Park in Suva.