[Source: Reuters]

California Attorney General Rob Bonta sued OpenAI on Monday, accusing the company of developing a dangerous product ‌without adequate safety procedures or oversight after reports that its AI models had independently carried out cyberattacks.

The lawsuit is the first filed by a state over the cyberattacks, which have drawn widespread attention since the revelation in July that an autonomous agents powered by OpenAI’s advanced artificial intelligence models went rogue ​during a security test and hacked AI startup

Hugging Face. Filed in state court in San Francisco, the lawsuit accuses the ​company of violating California consumer protection law and creating a public nuisance by risking public safety.

A representative ⁠for OpenAI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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The lawsuit seeks a court order directing the company to stop violating ​the law, ensure its testing and development of its models are done safely and pay for its violations, Bonta, a Democrat, said at ​a press conference announcing the lawsuit.

“The Hugging Face attack was the predictable result of an internal culture at OpenAI that prioritizes growth and rapid model development over safety and accountability — and this was only one of 80 known incidents,” Bonta said in a statement.

The lawsuit accuses the company of misleading consumers about ​its efforts to test its models safely, in violation of the state’s consumer protection laws, and of impeding Californians’ use of property ​by disrupting local organizations and services.

After the Hugging Face incident, OpenAI said in a blog post, opens new tab that the breakout was “an unprecedented cyber incident, involving state-of-the-art cyber ‌capabilities.”

OpenAI ⁠acknowledged a general need for more transparency around rogue AI behavior and said it was reinforcing its safeguards.

On September 16, the company published a new framework for disclosing such incidents, saying it would err on the side of transparency “even when significance is uncertain.”