Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks

[Source: Reuters]
Airlines are canceling flights to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries following the deadly weekend attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, adding to wider disruption in the region since the Iran conflict started.
The airport will be closed until October 17, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Monday.
Carriers owned by the German group have cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October 16.
The Franco-Dutch group has extended a previous suspension of services to and from the Saudi capital until the end of the month.
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