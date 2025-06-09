Airlines cancel flights to Saudi Arabia after Riyadh airport attacks

[Source: Reuters]

Airlines are canceling flights to Saudi Arabia and neighbouring countries following the deadly ​weekend attacks on Riyadh airport by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis, ‌adding to wider disruption in the region since the Iran conflict started.

The airport will be closed until October 17, according to a ​Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Monday.

Carriers owned by the German ⁠group have cancelled all flights to Riyadh until October ​16.

The Franco-Dutch group has extended a previous suspension of ​services to and from the Saudi capital until the end of the month.