Winning start for Navua

Vantex Solutions Navua FC has started its FMF Inter District Championship campaign with a win after beatinh Pacific Heavy Industries Nadi FC 3-0 in its opening match.

It was a brilliant start for Navua compared to their Battle of the Giants outing in Ba last month

Walter Leoru scored a hat-trick in the match.

He netted his first half goals in a space of four minutes with his first in the 40th and second in the 44th minute at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

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Both teams had chances after the break but it was Leoru who stepped up again the 93rd for his third goal.

Tomorrow Navua play Dayals Steel Ba FC at 5:30pm and Nadi faces Khelvin Realtors Lautoka FC at 1:30pm.

You can catch all the Super Premier games live commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.