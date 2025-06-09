Nimilote Waqa

A court clerk has appeared in court over the alleged theft and replacement of nearly 40 kilograms of cocaine stored as evidence at the Suva High Court.

Nimilote Waqa appeared before Magistrate Charles Ratakele today, facing three charges: abuse of office, unlawful possession of illicit drugs, and interfering with evidence.

Magistrate Ratakele granted a request from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to transfer the matter to the High Court, as another case connected to the same

incident is already before that court.

Waqa has opted for legal aid and indicated he intends to apply for bail, citing his medical condition and concerns for his personal safety.

He also told the court he is the sole breadwinner for his family and fears for his safety because of information he holds about the case.

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The Magistrate ruled that the High Court will determine the bail application.

The case relates to the disappearance of about 39.5 kilograms of cocaine, worth an estimated $31 million, which had been kept as evidence at the Suva High Court.

The drugs were seized in a major 2019 drug trafficking case involving Joshua Aziz Rahman.

Physical checks conducted this year uncovered that the 39 bars of cocaine had allegedly been replaced with flour, with subsequent forensic testing confirming the substitution.

Jiuta Raibevu was the first suspect charged in connection with the missing exhibits, and his case is also before the High Court.