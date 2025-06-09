Former acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa

The judgment of former acting Fiji Corrections Service Commissioner Salote Panapasa has been adjourned to December 2.

Magistrate Charles Ratakele adjourned the matter today.

Magistrate Ratakele had earlier dismissed Panapasa’s no-case-to-answer application, finding that the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence for her to proceed with her

defence.

Panapasa faces two counts of abuse of office and an alternative charge of general dishonesty causing a loss.

The prosecution alleges that between August 1 and September 30, 2023, Panapasa instructed Corrections officers to use Corrections building materials at her private residence in Kinoya.