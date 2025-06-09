[Photo Credit: ENews]

Kim Kardashian declared that she’s “not giving up on trying to become a lawyer” over a year after failing the bar exam. The All’s Fair star has spent the last decade studying to be an attorney.

Yes, Kim Kardashian is keeping up with her lawyer aspirations.

The Kardashians star provided an update on whether she still intends on pursuing a career in law after failing the bar exam.

The 46-year-old—who joked about failing the bar exam in an energy drink ad this past summer—had previously explained why she was so open about not getting the results she wanted on the test after completing a six-year law program.

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The SKIMS founder continued, “I’m pretty good at taking a failure and turning it into something and I just don’t have the time to dwell. You can feel sorry for yourself for a second, but I need to take that time and put it into studying more.”

That said, she did have to take a short moment to privately process her results before making them public.

She’s also always been clear about her intentions of following through with her lawyer aspirations. (Her late dad Robert Kardashian Sr. was an attorney.)

Kardashian’s interest in becoming a lawyer is just one of the many career paths she’s taken. Keep reading for more about her evolution over the years.