Nima still hungry to represent Fiji

Everyone has their own way of dealing with stress, and for 38-year-old Laite Nima, the best remedy is playing volleyball.

The Ba native has represented Fiji at numerous regional and international tournaments over the past decade, making her one of the country’s most capped volleyball players.

Now, Nima is setting her sights on another challenge as she works towards earning selection for the 2027 Pacific Games in Tahiti next year.

Representing Fiji over the years has been one of Nima’s proudest achievements, and with the Pacific Games less than a year away, she believes she still has much left to offer the country.

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Despite the busy schedules every week with family and work, she always finds time for volleyball.

“Because volleyball is a passion, I try to make time between all my commitments. I always find time to come and play because it helps with stress and I just love the sport.”

The Pacific Games will be held in Tahiti from July 24th to August 8th next year.