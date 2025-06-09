Dau and Nasinu hope to end 36-year drought

Giant-killers Nasinu FC have a mission in this week’s FMF Inter District Championship to go one better than their BOG finish in Ba.

Nasinu reached the BOG semifinals before going to Rewa; however, they never returned home with their heads down.

National rep and Nasinu striker Maikah Dau says they’ve proven they can deliver at a tournament.

Dau, who helped Fiji win the MSG Prime Ministers Cup on the weekend, says they can turn the disappointments of the BOG around.

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‘The boys went home but not disappointed it was like for us to come back stronger in the IDC, we knew we were through to the IDC and we need to work even harder, qualify for the semifinals and come out victorious’.

Nasinu last won the IDC in 1990 with the likes Tomu Vania, Abdul Mannan, Ronald Chaudhary, Tagi Vonolagi, Eliki Lui, Salesh Kumar, Meli Tuqota along with brothers the late Jone Naqiri and Iosefo Vula.

They’ll play Rewa tomorrow at 3:30pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva in their first pool match.

Navua and Nadi start the Super Premier competition at 1:30pm.

The third Super Premier game kicks off at 5:30 between Ba and Lautoka, while Suva and Labasa meet at 8pm.

You can listen to all Super Premier game commentaries on Radio Fiji 2.

Meanwhile, the 86th FMF IDC torch relay made its way through Ba and Tavua today as excitement builds for the start of the tournament.

The torch was welcomed by the football communities in both districts as part of its journey across Viti Levu.

The relay continues tomorrow before making its way to Suva for the official opening.