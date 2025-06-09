A captain’s tears after a season of football glory

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Tears of joy flowed for Dayals Steel Ba FC captain Ilisoni Lolaivalu as he led the Men in Black to a historic clean sweep of Fiji’s four major domestic football titles, capping a remarkable first season with the club.

Ba sealed the 2026 FMF Inter-District Championship title with a 2-0 victory over Vantex Solutions Navua FC at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Sunday, completing a perfect sweep of the Fiji FACT, Extra Premier League, Extra Battle of the Giants and IDC crowns.

For Lolaivalu, the triumph was particularly special, having joined Ba from Labasa at the start of the season and been entrusted with the captaincy for the first time.

The experienced defender struggled to hold back his emotions after the final whistle, crediting God, his teammates and family for helping him achieve a season he will long remember.

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“First of all, I would like to thank God Almighty for being with us throughout the season, from the Fiji FACT, BOG, League and now the IDC. He has always been with us. I thank the boys for their hard work and dedication. We have achieved what we wanted to achieve.”

Having previously represented Labasa and experienced success with the Babasiga Lions, Lolaivalu has now added another significant chapter to his career, this time as the leader of one of Fiji’s most successful football districts.

His outstanding campaign was also recognised individually, with Lolaivalu winning the 2026 Extra Premier League Golden Ball Award for his performances during the league season.

However, the captain made it clear that the greatest reward was the collective success of a Ba side that delivered on its ambitions throughout the year.

“I always tell the boys that this year is our year. This year belongs to Ba FA. We created history, and I give back the honour to the Lord.”

Ba’s success was built on consistency across all four competitions, with the players responding to the demands of head coach Ravinesh Kumar and the leadership of club president Praneel Dayal.

In Sunday’s final, the Men in Black had to wait until the closing stages to break Navua’s resistance, with David Supa scoring in the 80th minute before Etonia Dogalau converted a penalty seven minutes later to seal the championship.

The victory delivered Ba’s 26th IDC title and sparked celebrations among the thousands of supporters who backed the side at the national stadium.

Beyond the silverware and individual accolades, the achievement carried a deeper meaning for Lolaivalu, who dedicated the victory to his wife and daughter for their unwavering support throughout his football journey.

“I dedicate this win to my wife and my daughter. They have always been there, supporting me all the time.”

The captain described the clean sweep as a proud moment, particularly in his first year leading the Men in Black.

“This win is a very good moment for me. It is my first year as captain of the Ba team, and we have made a clean sweep this year,” he said.

He also acknowledged the Ba supporters, thanking them for standing behind the team throughout its successful campaign.

“To our fans, thank you very much for always being there and supporting us every time.”

From his time with Labasa to captaining Ba through a season of unprecedented domestic dominance, Lolaivalu has made an immediate impact in the black-and-white colours.

Four major titles, a Golden Ball award and the honour of leading Ba to its 26th IDC crown have made 2026 a season to remember.

But as the tears of joy showed at the final whistle, the achievement meant far more than trophies for the Ba skipper. It was the fulfilment of a season-long belief, shared by a captain and his teammates, that this was their year.