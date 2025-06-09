Women cash in on their skills

[Photo: Supplied]

The growing number of women turning their skills and talents into small businesses is providing another source of income for families.

For Viniana Vakatoto, running a business at the Flea Market has been a source of income for the past six years.

For women at the Flea Market, skills such as handicraft-making and creative work are helping them earn an income while working on their own terms.

“I used to work at a hotel when I left work to take a rest. One of my husband’s aunts gave me this stall to continue the business. This work has less stress compared to the work I used to doat the hotel.”

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Vakatoto says that although she had little knowledge of handicraft, the work is less stressful compared to her previous job.

“I started with selling baskets; over time, I learned how to make garlands and fans. From then on, I started ordering more things to make and sell. “

For fellow vendor Amelia Naisua, online marketing has made it easier to promote and sell handicraft products.

“At a time like this, most of the things are bought, such as tapa, fans, bags, and mats, and then we just come and add more ornaments to make it look better.”

Both women are encouraging others to use their talents instead of letting their skills go to waste; they say turning these skills into small businesses can provide an additional source of income and support family finances