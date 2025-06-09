Vanuabalavu gets climate smart farming support

[ Facebook/Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways]

The Ministry of Agriculture is helping communities in Vanuabalavu, Lau, adopt climate-resilient farming practices through a month-long sustainable land management programme.

The Ministry’s Land Resources, Planning and Development Division has begun work in Avea, providing community awareness on climate-smart agriculture. This includes assessing farmland and updating soil and land-use data.

The team also established a backyard garden to demonstrate sustainable food production and planted vetiver along coastal areas to help reduce soil erosion.

Avea was selected as an initial site after being identified among 43 communities nationally recognised as highly vulnerable to climate change impacts.

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The programme will continue in Tikina Mualevu this week before moving to Tikina Lomaloma next week.

The programme focuses on improving farming practices, strengthening food security and supporting better land-use planning.