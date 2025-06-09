Turning waste to fertilizer

[Source: File Photo]

The government is looking at turning waste from sugar mills, markets and hotels into fertilizer for farmers.

Agriculture Minister Tomasi Tunabuna said discussions were underway with industry partners to develop fertilizer using locally available materials.

The move could reduce reliance on imported fertilizer and help lower production costs as global prices continue to rise.

The government currently subsidizes about 68 per cent of the cost of a bag of fertilizer.

Article continues after advertisement

Under the current agreement, the total cost of fertilizer is around $63.34 per bag. Of this amount, the government provides a subsidy of $43.34, while the farmer contributes only $20 per bag.

This support is particularly important for our smallholder farmers who have limited capacity to absorb increases in input costs.

This is often affected by the relatively low production volume.

Tunabuna states that local production of fertilizer could offer another way to reduce costs.

The government is reviewing the cost of returning sugar mill waste, including mill mud and ash, to farmers.

The initiative aims to reduce the need for chemical fertiliser and improve soil fertility.

Discussions are also underway with the Fiji Sugar Corporation on the initiative.

For sugar farmers, the focus now is not only on subsidies, but also on finding cheaper and more sustainable ways to produce fertilizer locally.