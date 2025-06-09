Taiwan reaffirms commitment to Fiji

[file/photo]

Taiwan has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Fiji and supporting development across the Pacific, with a focus on technology, healthcare, agriculture and digital transformation.

Taipei Trade Office Representative David Cheng-Wei Wu made the remarks while commemorating Taiwan’s 115th National Day.

Wu says Taiwan’s 55-year presence in Suva has supported cooperation in agriculture, healthcare and human resource development.

He says the relationship goes beyond government ties, with people-to-people exchanges helping build trust between the two countries.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Taiwan has also become an important player in global technology supply chains, particularly in advanced semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence servers.

Wu adds Taiwan will continue strengthening its self-defence capabilities while contributing to peace, stability and resilience across the Pacific.