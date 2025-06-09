Supply chain shocks put economy at risk

[Photo: FILE]

Protecting ports, airports, energy systems and telecommunications infrastructure is being placed at the centre of the Fiji-Australia Vuvale Union and Ocean of Peace Alliance.

Permanent Secretary for Finance Shiri Goundar points out that economic security depends heavily on the country’s ability to keep critical infrastructure operating during natural disasters and external shocks.

He said disruption to major national assets could severely affect economic activity and place additional pressure on Government finances.

“Supply chain assurance from Australia means a lot in terms of our economy, our private sector and availability of critical items like ensuring food security, ensuring that we have medicines and all other economic inputs that generally transit to our borders.”

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Goundar said stronger protection of critical infrastructure will help Fiji maintain economic activity when major disasters or other shocks occur.

Supply chain security, he states is also becoming increasingly important as global conflicts and disruptions reshape international trade.

Fiji needs reliable access to food, medicines and other critical economic inputs, according to Goundar.

He says the agreements with Australia are intended to strengthen Fiji’s ability to withstand these disruptions and maintain economic continuity.

The Finance Ministry also sees national security as closely linked to economic security.

Goundar said the fight against drugs, trafficking and other forms of transnational crime was necessary to give businesses confidence and create an environment where investment and economic activity can grow.

He adds that the economic impact of these issues goes beyond policing, with problems such as HIV also carrying consequences for Fiji’s tourism industry, jobs and livelihoods.