Rental aid reaches families despite cuts

[Photo: FILE]

The number of low-income households receiving public rental assistance has increased, despite a reduction in government funding for the programme.

Permanent Secretary for Housing Manasa Lesuma says budget support for the Public Rental Board declined from 1.3 million dollars to about 1.2 million dollars.

Lesuma adds that rental assistance was monitored through eligibility checks, tenant compliance reports, audits and financial reviews.

Tenant contributions are based on their income and the applicable subsidy criteria, helping ensure support reaches eligible households.

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“Reported tenants assisted increased from 1,141 to 1,170. This demonstrates continuity of rental assistance for low-income households during the period. About the Ministry’s contributions to the SDGs, the Ministry’s most direct contribution was to SDG 11, particularly target 11.1 on adequate, safe and affordable housing, basic services and settlement upgrading.”

Standing Committee member Ketan Lal asked how many applications were received during the period.

“So how many eligible households could not receive assistance because funding may not have been available? Or did you have enough funding available?”

In response, Director of Housing Teopola Kulavati says they received 90 applications. Of these, 48 applicants who wanted to continue were assisted.

She adds that the remaining applicants opted for refunds, which the Ministry processed.

The Ministry says its programmes support the UN goal of providing safe and affordable housing.

This includes first-home and land assistance, rental support, and upgrading settlements to improve living conditions.