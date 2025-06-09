No Friday or Monday holiday for Fiji Day

Fiji Day will be marked on Saturday, with no extra public holiday on Friday or Monday.

The main celebration will be held at Albert Park in Suva, with a range of activities planned for the public.

Defence Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the Government will not provide another day off because Fiji Day falls on a Saturday.

He says there are no plans to move the public holiday to Friday or Monday.

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Tikoduadua made the announcement while launching the 2026 Fiji Day celebrations.

He is urging Fijians to use the occasion to reflect on the country’s history and the importance of building a more inclusive Fiji.

The Albert Park programme will include market stalls, public activities and a clean-up initiative.

A History Day will also be held at the Fiji Museum as part of the celebrations.

The public is being encouraged to take part in events throughout the week before the main celebration on Saturday.