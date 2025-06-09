New award backs exporters

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

Fijian exporters are set to receive greater recognition for taking locally made products into international markets, with a new Exporter of the Year Award introduced for this year’s Prime Minister’s International Business Awards.

Bank South Pacific has announced its sponsorship of the new award, which will recognize businesses showing strong export performance, growing international markets and competitiveness.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says exporters play an important role in Fiji’s economy by bringing in foreign exchange, creating jobs and supporting local supply chains.

He says the sponsorship reflects BSP’s commitment to businesses taking Fijian products and services to the international market.

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Investment Fiji Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says the new category will also recognise businesses focused on quality, innovation and responsible business practices.

He says recognising exporters is important as they contribute to Fiji’s economic development and transformation.

The 2026 PMIBA theme is “Economic Transformation, Inclusive Growth”.

The Prime Minister’s International Business Awards has 16 categories celebrating business excellence, innovation and economic contribution.