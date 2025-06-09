Namuana battles drying water sources

[Photo: Sainiani Boila]

The people of Namuana on Kadavu Island are already seeing the impacts of El Niño, as their water sources are drying up and affecting their daily lives.

Village Headman Aisea Tokaiqali says they are rationing water from the morning until midday, and again in the afternoon, to help meet the needs of families living in the village.

The effects of El Niño will continue to intensify, with the World Meteorological Organization warning that they are expected to stretch until February next year.

Tokaiqali says unlike the Vunisea Government Station and Namalata village, Namuana is not part of the Water Authority of Fiji’s supply system, which provides water 24/7.

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Instead, the village is connected to alternative water sources that are slowly drying up.

“Here in Namuana, we have started to feel the effects of changing weather patterns. Crops are also drying up, and newly planted crops are withering quickly. Water levels are dropping rapidly due to the current El Niño conditions, which are beginning to affect our communities. We have had to introduce water rationing, with water supplies being turned on and off as we try to manage the difficult situation.”

He says the village has resorted to using the sea for bathing and washing, while relying on water tanks for other daily family needs.

“We continue to face challenges in securing enough water because of the dry conditions we are experiencing.We are grateful that the sun has been shining over the past few weeks. However, since you arrived yesterday morning, we have had rain for two consecutive mornings, which has been a great help in replenishing our water supplies.”

The El Niño impact is severely affecting women as they continue to make ends meet.

“At the moment, one of the challenges we are facing due to the dry weather is the difficulty in maintaining a regular water supply. As women, we are greatly affected by the challenges of preparing daily meals for our families because of the limited water supply. This is a major concern for us. Our village usually plays an important role in providing assistance whenever government officials visit Kadavu.”

Namuana village is one of the 73 villages on Kadavu Island that is feeling the reeling impacts of El Niño.

This village, while awaiting government assistance, is doing whatever it takes to keep them safe.