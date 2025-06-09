Levuka focuses on town upgrades

[File Photo]

Levuka Town Council has undertaken infrastructure repairs and upgrades to improve access, drainage and public facilities, following damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Winston.

Presenting the council’s annual report, Special Administrator Nemani Bulivou says projects undertaken in 2019 included seawall reconstruction, drainage upgrades and the construction of an access road to the Mbamba informal settlement.

He says the council also received funding to repair and maintain ageing infrastructure, buildings and drainage systems across the town.

Bulivou adds the council had also linked its activities to several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, covering public health, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, infrastructure and sustainable communities.

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These initiatives included environmental health inspections, waste collection, clean-up campaigns, sanitation checks and support for market operations and local economic activity.

“Under SDG 16, justice, peace and strong institutions, strengthened legal compliance inspections, public complaints, investigations, and council meetings with governance processes. Under SDG 17, partnerships for goals, collaboration with government ministers, JICA for example, UN Women for Change, Red Cross, University of Fiji, FNU, Animals, Refugee and other stakeholders.”

On gender representation, Bulivou says the council’s staffing had shifted from four men and three women in 2019 to five women and one man in 2026.

He adds appointments were based on merit and the Government’s employment policy.

The council says its infrastructure and environmental management work forms part of its efforts to improve services and support sustainable development in Levuka.