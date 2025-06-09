Government pays $1.37 million in rates

[File Photo]

The government has already paid 65 per cent of its municipal rates bill for state properties this financial year.

It has allocated $2.1 million for municipal rates in this financial year.

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo states the government has so far paid $1.37 million in municipal rates for the 2026-27 financial year.

He says the remaining about $730,000 is expected to be paid by October, once property records and valuations are verified.

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The government is responsible for municipal rates on about 650 properties across 13 municipal boundaries.

Vosarogo states these include government offices, quarters, police stations, courthouses and other government buildings.

Special rates also apply to government schools, hospitals, cemeteries, prisons, mental hospitals and orphanages.

He said the Ministry’s valuation division verifies property records and conducts physical inspections before payments are made.

Vosarogo adds that the payments are a statutory obligation under the laws governing state land and local government, and are made to municipal councils across Fiji.\