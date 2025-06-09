Fijians to vote on Constitution on December 9

Fijians will vote on December 9 on whether the country should adopt a new Constitution or retain the 2013 Constitution.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has declared December 9, 2026, as National Referendum Day.

The referendum will be administered by the Supervisor of Elections, under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.

Rabuka has also written to the Supervisor of Elections calling for all General Election campaigning to be suspended until after the writ for the referendum is returned.

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He says the President is expected to issue the referendum writ on November 9.

Following polling on December 9, the votes will be counted, with the referendum result expected to be announced on December 14.

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