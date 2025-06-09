Complaints needed for election probes

[Photo: FILE]

Electoral offences, including online hate speech and campaign breaches, will be investigated by police only when formal complaints are lodged.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says officers are preparing for the upcoming general election and are ready to investigate reported violations.

He states that officers have already been briefed on offences that may occur during the pre-election and campaign periods, with updated guidelines in place to help identify cases requiring investigation by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

“We are anticipating a very smooth, enjoyable election coming. Let’s just come and exercise your right to choose the government that you like. The police are ready.”

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Tudravu says police will not act on electoral offences without a complaint being lodged, explaining that complaints help guide investigations and support the work of both police and FICAC.

The approach places responsibility on political parties, candidates and members of the public to report suspected breaches rather than assume authorities will automatically investigate every alleged offence.

With campaigning increasingly taking place online and in public, the Commissioner is urging political players to understand the law and avoid conduct that could lead to legal action.

He says police are ready to provide a safe environment for voters to exercise their democratic right freely and choose their preferred government.

Tudravu has also clarified permit requirements for political meetings, following questions over whether parties need authorization to hold gatherings.

He says meetings restricted to party members, including internal launches or gatherings in a house or auditorium, do not require a permit.

However, when a meeting is opened to the general public, a permit is required.

This also applies when the gathering takes place in an area accessible to the public.

The clarification comes as political parties organize activities ahead of the election, with the Commissioner stressing the need to distinguish between internal party meetings

and public gatherings.

Tudravu adds that police will continue preparing for election-related duties and is urging Fijians to report suspected electoral offences and ensure political activities remain within the law.

Meanwhile, the Constitution Amendment Bill 2026 must pass a third reading in Parliament before the proposed changes can proceed towards a national referendum.