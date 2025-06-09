Communities receive support for facilities

[Photo: Fiji Government/FACEBOOK PAGE]

Long-standing community needs in Rakiraki are being addressed through government funding, with four projects receiving support to improve essential community facilities.

The projects include upgrades to two cemeteries, fencing for a temple, and the renovation of a Ramayan Mandali.

Minister for Multi-Ethnic Affairs Charan Jeath Singh said the projects were identified based on priorities raised by the communities themselves.

The Madhuvani Hindu Cemetery and Wairuku Cemetery will receive upgrades, while Ellington Vishnu Mandir will have new fencing and the Volivoli Ramayan Mandali will undergo renovations.

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The projects are being funded through the Multi-Ethnic Community Development Grant Programme, which supports community organisations in addressing practical needs.

The Ministry says the program is intended to strengthen community participation and ensure local organisations have a role in improving facilities used by their communities.

Singh commissioned all four projects in Rakiraki.