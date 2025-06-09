China denies cyberattack allegations

[Photo: File]

The Chinese Embassy in Fiji has rejected U.S. allegations of Chinese state-supported cyberattacks, saying accusations against other countries must be backed by evidence.

In a statement, the Embassy states that China strongly opposes hacking activities and remains committed to combating cybercrime in accordance with the law.

China also accused the United States of politicising cybersecurity issues and spreading disinformation for political purposes.

Beijing is calling on Washington to abandon what it describes as double standards and political manipulation.

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Adding that they are now calling for equal dialogue and consultation to address cybersecurity risks.

The Embassy further says both countries should work towards peace, stability and mutual respect in cyberspace