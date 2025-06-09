[Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Concerns have been raised by residents that votes for smaller parties could go to waste due to the large number of parties contesting the upcoming polls.

Submitters in Seaqaqa are requesting that Fiji consider allowing only two political parties to contest elections.

At present, 11 parties are preparing to contest the upcoming general election, and Seaqaqa residents argue that voters risk losing their representation when the parties they support fail to meet the required electoral threshold.

Saimoni Vatu, a submitter in Seaqaqa, believes a two-party system would ensure voters have a choice between two main political groups.

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Vatu says this would allow more votes to translate into representation in Parliament, ensuring voters feel their choices count.

Minister for Justice Filimoni Vosarogo says representation in Parliament will help ensure the needs of the public are addressed.

Submitters believe that democratic representation should ensure that every vote counts and the people’s choices are reflected in Parliament.