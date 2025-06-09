Amputees regain mobility through free prosthetics

[Photo: Mollyn Nakabea]

Six hundred and fifty amputees across Fiji are set to regain mobility with prosthetic limbs provided by the Jaipur Foot Camp from India.

Minister for Health Atonio Lalabalavu says the initiative gives amputees renewed hope and a chance to improve their quality of life.

“It is the breaking of chains. It provides literal and figurative new lease of life, restoring the freedom to walk unassisted, the liberty to return to work, the independence to pursue education and the dignity to participate fully in our vibrant Fijian society.”

The camp, fully funded by the Government of India and implemented through the Shree Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), was last in the country in 2022.

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BMVSS President Satish Mehta says BMVSS President Satish Mehta says the prosthetic limbs are designed to help amputees carry out everyday activities.

“This is the only technology which permits a below-knee amputee to walk, run, dance and you’ll see some of them doing all that. So a normal person can lead a normal life, a below-knee amputee. Above-knee amputees, depending on the condition, can also perform most of the functions.”

The programme is being delivered across Fiji’s three divisions, allowing amputees to receive assistance closer to their communities.

The Central Division camp will be held at the Tamavua twomey till October 21, targeting 220 amputees.

In the Northern Division, services will be provided at the NCPD Complex in Labasa from October 23 to 31, with 130 amputees expected to benefit.

Meanwhile, the Western Division camp will be hosted at Lautoka Hospital from November 3 to 27, targeting 300 amputees.

The initiative aims to expand access to prosthetic services across the country, helping amputees regain mobility and independence in their daily lives.