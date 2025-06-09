AI risks to children raise concern

[Photo: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/FACEBOOK PAGE]

The growing risks of artificial intelligence for children and the need to protect democracy from violence against parliamentarians were among the key issues raised at the 153rd Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly.

Minister for Women Sashi Kiran says discussions with scientists and parliamentarians from around the world highlighted the need to prepare children and parents for the growing use of artificial intelligence.

Kiran adds scientists are increasingly concerned that AI, like climate change, could pose a serious threat to the future.

She says she is now working with other countries to explore AI literacy programmes for Fiji, helping children and parents better understand the technology and its risks.

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Kiran also highlighted concerns about violence against Members of Parliament, including threats linked to technology.

She says protecting parliamentarians is important because fear and intimidation can discourage capable people from entering politics, ultimately weakening democracy.

Kiran adds the assembly provided an opportunity to learn from other countries and strengthen parliamentary cooperation.

She also looks forward to welcoming women parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth to Fiji in November for the upcoming Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians meeting.