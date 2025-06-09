African Tulip targeted for control

[File Photo]

The Forestry Ministry is shifting its focus from trying to eradicate African Tulip to controlling its spread and finding practical uses for the invasive tree.

Forestry Minister Alitia Bainivalu said African Tulip was now widespread across Fiji and can quickly regenerate, making complete eradication difficult.

She states the Ministry is instead targeting areas where the tree is affecting native forests and agricultural land, while supporting restoration, research and community involvement.

Bainivalu adds that biological control is also being studied. A gall mite is already widespread on African Tulip in Fiji, while a flea beetle is being tested overseas and has not been released here.

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Research is also looking at whether the tree can be turned into useful products.

Bainivalu said trials during the 2025-2026 financial year showed selected African Tulip logs can be peeled and made into veneer and plywood. However, the trials also found problems with tree form, moisture levels and shrinkage during drying.

The Ministry is now exploring other uses, including boat building, panel boards, laminated timber and renewable energy.

Bainivalu adds that the African Tulip is already being harvested for fuel wood at the Nambo Green biofuel plant, with the volume increasing.

The Ministry aims is to protect Fiji’s native forests and biodiversity while making use of a species that is already firmly established across the country.